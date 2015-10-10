FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Detroit Red Wings - PlayerWatch
October 11, 2015

LW Dylan Larkin made his NHL debut for Detroit on Friday. At 19, he is the first teenager to play with the Red Wings since Jiri Hudler in 2003-04. Larkin is a natural center but played the wing on the top line with Henrik Zetterberg at center and Justin Abdelkader on the other wing. ...

LW Dylan Larkin -- in his NHL debut at the age of 19 -- had a goal and an assist for Detroit in a win vs. Toronto on Friday. Larkin is from the Detroit suburb of Waterford and is the first teenager to play for the Red Wings since Jiri Hudler (19) in 2003-04.

LW Justin Abdelkader got his second career hat trick as the Red Wings beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-0 on Friday night at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit’s season opener.

C Pavel Datsyuk is still recovering from ankle surgery he underwent in June. He is on injured reserve and missed Friday’s game.

F Darren Helm didn’t play Friday because of a shoulder injury and concussion.

G Jimmy Howard stopped 22 shots for his 21st career shutout as the Red Wings beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-0 on Friday night at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit’s season opener.

C Henrik Zetterberg had three assists as the Red Wings beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-0 on Friday night at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit’s season opener.

