Detroit Red Wings - PlayerWatch

LW Dylan Larkin made his NHL debut for Detroit on Friday. At 19, he is the first teenager to play with the Red Wings since Jiri Hudler in 2003-04. Larkin is a natural center but played the wing on the top line with Henrik Zetterberg at center and Justin Abdelkader on the other wing. ...

LW Dylan Larkin -- in his NHL debut at the age of 19 -- had a goal and an assist for Detroit in a win vs. Toronto on Friday. Larkin is from the Detroit suburb of Waterford

LW Justin Abdelkader got his second career hat trick

C Pavel Datsyuk is still recovering from ankle surgery he underwent in June. He is on injured reserve and missed Friday’s game.

F Darren Helm didn’t play Friday because of a shoulder injury and concussion.

G Jimmy Howard stopped 22 shots for his 21st career shutout

C Henrik Zetterberg had three assists