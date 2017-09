LW Dylan Larkin made his NHL debut for Detroit on Friday. At 19, he is the first teenager to play with the Red Wings since Jiri Hudler in 2003-04. Larkin is a natural center but played the wing on the top line with Henrik Zetterberg at center and Justin Abdelkader on the other wing. ...

C Pavel Datsyuk is still recovering from ankle surgery he underwent in June. He is on injured reserve and missed Friday’s game.

F Darren Helm didn’t play Friday because of a shoulder injury and concussion.