Detroit Red Wings - PlayerWatch

D Alexei Marchenko was assigned to Detroit’s AHL affiliate, the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday. Marchenko, 23, is in his third season in North America and seventh season of professional hockey. In 2014-15, he skated in 13 games for the Red Wings and recorded one goal, one assist and two penalty minutes, while appearing in three postseason games during the team’s first-round series against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

RW Johan Franzen was placed on injured reserve Friday with concussion symptoms. Franzen suffered a concussion on Jan. 6 but returned for training camp and played in the first two games of the 2015-16 regular season before experiencing issues again. The 35-year-old Franzen had one assist in the first two games.