C Pavel Datsyuk continues his recovery from ankle surgery in June and may begin practicing with Detroit next week, although he is expected to be out until mid-November.

F Johan Franzen remains on short-term injured reserve after suffering a return of his concussion symptoms after playing just two games for Detroit this season. He suffered the latest of multiple concussions in his career on a hit from Edmonton Oilers forward Rob Klinkhammer on Jan. 6 that ended Franzen’s 2014-15 season.