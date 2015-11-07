Detroit Red Wings - PlayerWatch

G Petr Mrazek stopped 32 shots and was a big factor in the game. “I thought Petr was very good, that’s No. 1,” Red Wings first-year coach Jeff Blashill said.

D Jakub Kindl second goal of the season came at 2:17 of the overtime lifted Detroit over Toronto on Friday.

LW Henrik Zetterberg scored his 300th career goal in the first period of a win vs. Toronto on Friday. “I don’t know how it went in to be honest, I was just trying to use the D for screen and get it on net,” Zetterberg said. “I don’t think I shot it on net, I think it was going wide. ...As a team early in the season you can to get better. We can improve on a lot of stuff. I think we’re playing better as a five-man unit.”