Detroit Red Wings - PlayerWatch
#US NHL
November 8, 2015 / 11:33 PM / 2 years ago

Detroit Red Wings - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Petr Mrazek stopped 32 shots and was a big factor in the game. “I thought Petr was very good, that’s No. 1,” Red Wings first-year coach Jeff Blashill said.

D Jakub Kindl second goal of the season came at 2:17 of the overtime lifted Detroit over Toronto on Friday.

LW Henrik Zetterberg scored his 300th career goal in the first period of a win vs. Toronto on Friday. “I don’t know how it went in to be honest, I was just trying to use the D for screen and get it on net,” Zetterberg said. “I don’t think I shot it on net, I think it was going wide. ...As a team early in the season you can to get better. We can improve on a lot of stuff. I think we’re playing better as a five-man unit.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
