Detroit Red Wings - PlayerWatch

F Teemu Pulkkinen has been fined $2,000 for diving/embellishment. NHL Rule 64 is designed to penalize players (and teams) who repeatedly dive and embellish in an attempt to draw penalties. Pulkkinen was issued a warning following an incident flagged by NHL Hockey Operations during a game at Vancouver on Oct. 24. His second citation, which triggered the $2,000 fine, was issued for an incident at 12:36 of the first period against Dallas on Nov. 8.

C Pavel Datsyuk made his season debut for Detroit. He missed the first 15 games recovering from June 26 surgery to repair ruptured tendons in his right ankle.