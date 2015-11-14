Detroit Red Wings - PlayerWatch

F Teemu Pulkkinen has been fined $2,000 for diving/embellishment. NHL Rule 64 is designed to penalize players (and teams) who repeatedly dive and embellish in an attempt to draw penalties. Pulkkinen was issued a warning following an incident flagged by NHL Hockey Operations during a game at Vancouver on Oct. 24. His second citation, which triggered the $2,000 fine, was issued for an incident at 12:36 of the first period against Dallas on Nov. 8.

C Pavel Datsyuk made his season debut Friday. He was recovering from surgery on June 26 to repair ruptured tendons in his right ankle. He had four shots in 20:53 of ice time. “I had a couple good chances, but I would have liked to score one. That would have been huge for the team tonight,” Datsyuk said. “It was fun to be back out there, but everyone was just flying by me in the first period. It got a little better every shift, and by the third I was moving OK. Maybe tomorrow they won’t have to keep waiting for me to catch up to them.”