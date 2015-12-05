Detroit Red Wings - PlayerWatch

RW Teemu Pulkkinen left the game in the first period and did not return. Pulkkinen was the victim of a Martin Hanzal boarding penalty. “We’re still evaluating both (Pulkkinen and LW Drew Miller) but they both look like they’ll be out for a while,” Detroit coach Jeff Blashill said.

LW Drew Miller left the game in the first period and did not return. Miller was woozy and had to be helped off the ice after taking a shoulder to the head on a check.

C Darren Helm had a goal and an assist in Detroit’s 5-1 win against the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night at Joe Louis Arena. “I thought we did a good job overall of continuing to press. I didn’t like our last 10 minutes of the second period,” Detroit coach Jeff Blashill said. “I thought we let it get away from us a little bit, got a little bit goofy but I thought we came back in the third and played real well. We had lots of chances.”

D Niklas Kronwall scored in a Detroit win on Thursday. “I thought we did a lot of good things. We had a lot of energy, we were playing the right way. We just kept coming,” said Kronwall, who played his 700th game Thursday. “Let’s be honest, we had some puck luck at the same time. We got some timely goals, some bounces and more bounces than we’ve had all season long probably but we’ll take it.”