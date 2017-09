LW Eric Tangradi was recalled from the Grand Rapids Griffins of the AHL. Tangradi, 26, has skated in 24 games with the Griffins this season, leading the team and tying for fifth in the AHL with 13 goals. The 6-4, 233-pounder also ranks second on the club with 22 points, three power-play goals and 59 shots on goal. He has totaled 143 career NHL games between the Penguins, Jets and Canadiens since the 2009-10 season, recording 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) and 86 penalty minutes.