C Luke Glendening returned to the lineup Tuesday at Winnipeg after missing Monday’s game in Minnesota due to illness.

G Petr Mrazek finished with 28 saves in a 3-1 loss to the Wild on Monday. He made several impressive saves throughout, including thwarting Jason Zucker on a third-period breakaway when the Wild left winger came in alone from the far blue line.

D Jonathan Ericsson (upper body) missed the game Tuesday at Winnipeg.