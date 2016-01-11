Detroit Red Wings - PlayerWatch

G Petr Mrazek stopped 30 shots to earn his fourth consecutive win for the Red Wings, who have won four successive games for their longest stretch of success this season.

LW Tomas Tatar had a goal in the opening seconds, giving the Red Wings a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night in front of a sellout crowd of 17,174 at the Honda Center.

D Jakub Kindl cleared waivers after being waived Saturday. He was a healthy scratch Sunday.

D Kyle Quincey (ankle surgery) sat out Sunday, but he is expected to play Monday night in Los Angeles against the Kings after being activated from injured reserve.