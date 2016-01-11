FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 12, 2016 / 6:36 AM / 2 years ago

Detroit Red Wings - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Petr Mrazek stopped 30 shots to earn his fourth consecutive win for the Red Wings, who have won four successive games for their longest stretch of success this season.

LW Tomas Tatar had a goal in the opening seconds, giving the Red Wings a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night in front of a sellout crowd of 17,174 at the Honda Center.

D Jakub Kindl cleared waivers after being waived Saturday. He was a healthy scratch Sunday.

C Riley Sheahan scored with 3:44 to play, giving the Red Wings a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night in front of a sellout crowd of 17,174 at the Honda Center. “We really worked hard to get them,” Sheahan said. “When you can get wins like this in close games, that builds your confidence. It’s huge for us.”

D Kyle Quincey (ankle surgery) sat out Sunday, but he is expected to play Monday night in Los Angeles against the Kings after being activated from injured reserve.

