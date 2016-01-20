Detroit Red Wings - PlayerWatch

F Drew Miller is expected to be sidelined for four to six months after having ACL surgery, Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said. Miller, 31, missed 14 games earlier this season with a broken jaw. The knee injury probably will end the 2015-16 season for him. He has only one goal and one assist this season. “Drew had major surgery, reconstructed ACL, as well as meniscus repair,” Blashill said. “We weren’t sure initially what it was going to be. ... He’s an elite penalty killer, there’s no question about it.”

D Niklas Kronwall will likely be out for a short period, approximately two to four weeks, after having his knee scoped. The 35-year-old Kronwall leads the team’s defensemen with 17 points in 45 games and also leads the team ice team at 22:45 as one of only six Red Wings players to see in action in every game this season. Kronwall opted to have surgery before the NHL All-Star Game in order to miss fewer games. “Nik had a surgery done this morning. He had his knee scoped,” Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said. “It was something that’s been planned for a little bit here. He’s had some lingering pain issue. He had this similar-type scope done a number of years ago. It’s been going on most of the year. Rather than risk and being a four-week or longer surgery because we let it slide, let’s take care of it now.”