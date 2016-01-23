FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NHL
January 24, 2016 / 3:15 AM / 2 years ago

Detroit Red Wings - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Dylan Larkin delivered yet again on the ice for the Detroit Red Wings.

G Petr Mrazek made 19 saves for his third shutout of the season and the eighth of his career.

C Brad Richards missed Friday night’s game after the death of his grandfather and is expected to return in time for Saturday’s game against Anaheim.

D Niklas Kronwall remained out after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery on Tuesday.

D Niklas Kronwall is out 2-4 weeks after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery on Tuesday.

LW Henrik Zetterberg scored for the Red Wings (24-15-8), who stopped a two-game skid.

