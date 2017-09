D Nick Jensen and LW Eric Tangradi were recalled by the Red Wings from Grand Rapids Griffins of the American Hockey League on Sunday.

LW Eric Tangradi and D Nick Jensen were recalled by the Red Wings from Grand Rapids Griffins of the American Hockey League on Sunday.

LW Eric Tangradi made his debut for the Red Wings. It was his first NHL game since Dec. 18, 2014, when he was a member of the Montreal Canadiens.