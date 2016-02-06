FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Detroit Red Wings - PlayerWatch
February 6, 2016 / 10:33 PM / 2 years ago

Detroit Red Wings - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Andreas Athanasiou was recalled from the Grand Rapids Griffins of the American Hockey League on Friday. Athanasiou, 21, has played in 26 games for Grand Rapids this season, registering 16 points (eight goals, eight assists), nine penalty minutes and 54 shots on goal. The second-year pro scored his first NHL goal in his second career game on Nov. 10. In six games with the Red Wings, Athanasiou also has 11 shots on goal, four hits, two blocked shots and one takeaway in 8:53 average time on ice. Athanasiou was originally drafted by Detroit in the fourth round of the 2012 NHL draft.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
