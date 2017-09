D Dan DeKeyer played Friday night after leaving Detroit’s 3-1 win over the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday midway through the third period because of a bruised right leg. He was hit by a shot from Ottawa D Dion Phaneuf.

G Petr Mrazek, who leads the NHL with a 1.94 goals-against average and .933 save percentage, made 19 saves in a loss Friday.

D Mike Green returned Friday night after missing two games with a sore groin.