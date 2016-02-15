FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 15, 2016 / 9:02 PM / 2 years ago

Detroit Red Wings - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

D Xavier Ouellet played after being recalled from AHL Grand Rapids on Saturday. He replaced D Jonathan Ericsson, who didn’t play because of a lower-body injury. Ericsson is day-to-day.

C Brad Richards played his 1,100th career game Sunday.

C Pavel Datsyuk had two goals -- both on the power play -- and an assist to surpass 900 points for his career on Sunday.

F Henrik Zetterberg had two goals and an assist, including the game winner in the third period to give the Detroit Red Wings a 6-5 win against the Boston Bruins on Sunday afternoon at Joe Louis Arena. Zetterberg broke a 5-5 tie 7:37 into the third period when defenseman Dan DeKeyser’s shot went in off Zetterberg for his second goal of the game and 12th of the season. “It was a good face-off by (Pavel Datsyuk) and you know it just went right by me and a little deflection there,” Zetterberg said

