C Dylan Larkin missed the game on Saturday night with an illness. It was just the second time he has been unable to go in a rookie season that has Larkin with 19 goals and 20 assists. LW Teemu Pulkkinen, who was a healthy scratch the previous nine games, took Larkin’s roster spot.

LW Justin Abdelkader does have eight assists in his last nine games, putting the puck in the net has been a problem for him, Abdelkader has not scored in 10 games and has just one in his last 18.