F Dylan Larkin scored for Detroit 6:40 into the second period on a one-time shot from the bottom of the right circle. It was his 20th goal of the season and his first goal and point in eight games.

F Justin Abdelkader had the winning goal with 4:24 left to give Detroit a 3-2 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night and had an assist. He has two goals and an assist the past two games.