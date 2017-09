RW Anthony Mantha made his NHL debut on Tuesday after being recalled from American Hockey League affiliate Grand Rapids on Monday. The 21-year-old, drafted 20th overall by Detroit in 2013, posted 21 goals and 24 assists in 56 AHL games this season.

D Niklas Kronwall was sidelined for a second straight game with a knee sprain he suffered March 12. The 35-year-old veteran is expected to be out one to three weeks.