D Alexey Marchenko replaced D Brendan Smith in the Red Wings’ lineup. Smith was a healthy scratch.

G Jimmy Howard, who lost the starting job to Petr Mrazek earlier in the season, started Monday. Since Feb. 12, Mrazek has a 6-6-2 record, a 3.30 goals-against average and an .888 save percentage. Howard was 3-2-1, 2.80 and .911 since mid-February.