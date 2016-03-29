Detroit Red Wings - PlayerWatch

C Luke Glendening’s empty-net goal with three minutes remaining turned out to be the game-winner as Detroit held on for a 3-2 victory over Buffalo on Monday night. Glendening’s eighth goal of the season gave the Red Wings a 3-0 lead.

C Dylan Larkin scored a power-play goal Monday. It was Larkin’s 22nd of the season, the most by a Red Wings rookie since Henrik Zetterberg had 22 in 2002-03.

D Alexey Marchenko replaced D Brendan Smith in the Red Wings’ lineup. Smith was a healthy scratch.

C Riley Sheahan has three goals in his past three games after a highlight-reel goal Monday in Detroit’s 3-2 win over Buffalo. Sheahan picked up the puck in the left corner in the Detroit zone, went behind the net, stopped and started in the bottom of the opposite circle, headed up ice weaving his way through the three zones and beat Chad Johnson with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle. It was Sheahan’s 12th goal.

G Jimmy Howard, who lost the starting job to Petr Mrazek earlier in the season, started Monday. Since Feb. 12, Mrazek has a 6-6-2 record, a 3.30 goals-against average and an .888 save percentage. Howard was 3-2-1, 2.80 and .911 since mid-February.

G Jimmy Howard made 18 saves, including three after Buffalo made it a one-goal game, as the Red Wings held on for a 3-2 win Monday.