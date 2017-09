RW Tomas Jurco replaced rookie RW Anthony Mantha in the Red Wings’ lineup.

G Jimmy Howard made 30 saves in a 3-0 shutout -- his second of the season and 22nd of his career -- over the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night and has stopped 82 of 86 shots during Detroit’s three-game winning streak. He had been beaten out as the Red Wings No. 1 goalie by Petr Mrazek earlier in the season before Mrazek began to slump in mid-February,