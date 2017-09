D Xavier Ouellet was recalled by the Red Wings from the Grand Rapids Griffins of the AHL. Ouellet, 22, has spent the majority of the season with Grand Rapids, totaling a professional career-high 29 points (four goals, 25 assists) in 61 games with 66 penalty minutes. He has skated in five games with the Red Wings, logging one assist, two penalty minutes, four shots on goal, five hits, three blocked shots and three takeaways in 16:14 average time on ice.