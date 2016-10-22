FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Detroit Red Wings - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 23, 2016 / 2:06 AM / 10 months ago

Detroit Red Wings - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

F Dylan Larkin moved from center, where he played the first four games of the season, to right wing, on a line centered by Frans Nielsen and LW Justin Abdelkader, ahead of Friday's game against the Predators. Larkin is a natural center but played the wing in his rookie season of 2015-16.

G Petr Mrazek made 30 saves Friday, improving to 4-0-0 with a 2.74 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage in four career appearances against the Predators

D Xavier Ouellet was replaced in the Red Wings' lineup by D Ryan Sproul on Friday night against the Predators. Sproul was making his season debut.

D Ryan Sproul made his season debut for the Red Wings on Friday against the Predators. He replaced D Xavier Ouellet in the lineup.

F Tomas Tatar gave the Red Wings a 3-2 lead 1:10 into the third period with a wrist shot from high in the right circle. It was his first goal of the season. "I think this was our best game of the season," said Tatar, who broke a 2-2 tie early in the third period. "This happened to us before. When they scored we'd hold back. Now I think they scored the goal to make it 2-1 and we kept pushing. We tied it and then early on (in third) we scored another one."

F Gustav Nyquist had a goal and an assist to lead Detroit to a 5-3 win against the Nashville Predators on Friday night at Joe Louis Arena.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.