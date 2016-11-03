FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Detroit Red Wings - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
November 4, 2016 / 2:11 PM / 10 months ago

Detroit Red Wings - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Petr Mrazek stopped 36 shots Wednesday in the Red Wings' 4-3 overtime loss at Philadelphia.

C Joe Vitale (concussion), LW Thomas Vanek (groin injury), D Niklas Kronwall (knee) and RW Tomas Jurco (back) were unavailable.

RW Tomas Jurco (back), D Niklas Kronwall (knee), C Joe Vitale (concussion) and LW Thomas Vanek (groin injury) were unavailable.

LW Thomas Vanek (groin injury), C Joe Vitale (concussion), D Niklas Kronwall (knee) and RW Tomas Jurco (back) were unavailable.

D Niklas Kronwall (knee), C Joe Vitale (concussion), LW Thomas Vanek (groin injury) and RW Tomas Jurco (back) were unavailable.

C Henrik Zetterberg scored his first goal of the season 8:18 into the third period to give the Red Wings the lead, but the Flyers rallied for an overtime win Wednesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.