9 months ago
Detroit Red Wings - PlayerWatch
November 13, 2016 / 3:26 AM / 9 months ago

Detroit Red Wings - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RW Anthony Mantha was recalled by the Red Wings from Grand Rapids of the AHL. Mantha, 22, is currently tied atop the AHL leaderboard with eight goals through his first 10 games of the season, while also pacing Grand Rapids in points (10), power-play goals (4) and shots (34).

C Andreas Athanasiou was placed on the Red Wings' injured reserve list with a lower-body injury. Athanasiou was injured when he was hit by Canucks defenseman Nikita Tryamkin during the first period of the Red Wings' 3-1 victory at Joe Louis Arena on Thursday night. Athanasiou, 22, is tied for second on Detroit with four goals in 13 games this season.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
