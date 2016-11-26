Detroit Red Wings - PlayerWatch

G Jimmy Howard, who opened the season in the backup role, made his eighth start in nine games on Friday night.

F Frans Nielsen scored twice in the Red Wings' 5-4 victory over the Devils on Friday night in a back-and-forth game. Nielsen capped a three-point night by putting the puck on a tee for Green to bang home in overtime. "We played one of our better games this year," said Nielsen, who scored two goals in a span of 3:18 in the first period to pull the Red Wings ahead 2-1. "We were getting pucks and to the net. I think it showed we can be a tough team to play against when do that and simplify a little bit."