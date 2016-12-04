FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 5, 2016 / 2:06 AM / 9 months ago

Detroit Red Wings - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Jared Coreau, 25, a fourth-year pro, made his NHL debut Saturday.

G Jared Coreau made his NHL debut in Saturday's 5-3 loss in Pittsburgh. Coreau, 25, an undrafted fourth-year pro out of Northern Michigan, made 31 saves. "I thought he made some good saves," the Penguins' Phil Kessel, who scored twice, said of Coreau. "He's a good goalie. He's big. He moves well. We just found a way to get a couple of pucks past him."

D Brian Lashoff was recalled from Grand Rapids of the AHL Saturday.

G Petr Mrazek is expected to start Sunday against the New York Islanders. .

F Tomas Nosek was recalled from Grand Rapids of the AHL Saturday.

