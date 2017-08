D Alexey Marchenko, who aggravated a shoulder injury Tuesday in the Red Wings' 4-1 loss to the Coyotes, did not play Thursday against the Kings.

D Jonathan Ericsson returned Thursday after missing three games with back spasms. He replaced D Alexey Marchenko (shoulder) in the lineup. Ericsson finished a minus-1 in 17:48 of ice time against the Kings.

G Jimmy Howard stopped 27 shots Thursday in the Red Wings' 4-1 loss to the Kings.