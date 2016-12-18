FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Detroit Red Wings - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Britain heads back to Brexit table
Economy
Britain heads back to Brexit table
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
December 18, 2016 / 10:12 PM / 8 months ago

Detroit Red Wings - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LW Tomas Tatar scored three goals for his first career hat trick to lead Detroit to a 6-4 come-from-behind victory over Anaheim on Saturday. The Red Wings snapped a four-game winless streak (0-3-1) in which they had scored three goals. "We knew we weren't good enough the last four games," Tatar said.

C Frans Nielsen scored in Detroit's 6-4 victory over Anaheim on Saturday, snapping a 0-3-1 slide. "Sure a big relief. It's been a tough stretch here. I think we came out and we played tonight," Nielsen said. "We were skating, we were physical and we were getting pucks deep and we made sure they had to work for everything they got out there. "

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.