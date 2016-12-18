Detroit Red Wings - PlayerWatch

LW Tomas Tatar scored three goals for his first career hat trick to lead Detroit to a 6-4 come-from-behind victory over Anaheim on Saturday. The Red Wings snapped a four-game winless streak (0-3-1) in which they had scored three goals. "We knew we weren't good enough the last four games," Tatar said.

C Frans Nielsen scored in Detroit's 6-4 victory over Anaheim on Saturday, snapping a 0-3-1 slide. "Sure a big relief. It's been a tough stretch here. I think we came out and we played tonight," Nielsen said. "We were skating, we were physical and we were getting pucks deep and we made sure they had to work for everything they got out there. "