Detroit Red Wings - PlayerWatch

D Nick Jensen was recalled by the Red Wings from the Grand Rapids Griffins of the AHL. Jensen, 26, appeared in 27 games with the Griffins this season, recording one goal, five assists, six penalty minutes and a team-best plus-8 rating.

D Alexey Marchenko was placed on seven-day injured reserve by the Red Wings. Marchenko missed eight games with a shoulder injury before returning to the lineup Dec. 9. He then played in three games before returning to IR. He has five assists and 12 penalty minutes in 22 games this season.