Detroit Red Wings - PlayerWatch

D Brendan Smith and Niklas Kronwall suffered lower-body injures, leaving Detroit with only four blue-liners in the final period of their 2-0 loss to Anaheim. Detroit coach Jeff Blashill said both players will be evaluated before Thursday's game at the Los Angeles Kings. The Red Wings watched Smith limp to the locker room later in the period after he got his legs tangled with Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler, who was whistled for interference and took a rare seat in the penalty box. Kronwall's injury was less noticeable, but he was not on the bench for the third period.

C Andreas Athanasiou was a healthy scratch Wednesday after coming in with five goals and two assists in 23 games. Athanasiou had four goals and an assist in the season's first 12 games, but hasn't been as productive since suffering a lower-body injury Nov. 10 against the Vancouver Canucks, missing a month of action and potting one goal in the 11 games since returning.

