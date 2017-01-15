Detroit Red Wings - PlayerWatch

G Jared Coreau finished with 28 saves Saturday in the Red Wings' 6-3 win over the Penguins. Coreau made his seventh career start but first in the regular season at Joe Louis Arena.

RW Anthony Mantha recorded two assists Saturday in the Red Wings' 6-3 win over the Penguins.

C Gustav Nyquist recorded a goal and two assists Saturday in the Red Wings' 6-3 win over the Penguins.

C Andreas Athanasiou took the puck in his own end and kept it all the way until he fired a shot over the glove of Penguins G Marc-Andre Fleury. The unassisted tally snapped a tie at 1:46 of the third period and proved to be the game-winner in the Red Wings' 6-3 victory over Pittsburgh on Saturday.

LW Thomas Vanek logged a goal and an assist Saturday in the Red Wings' 6-3 win over the Penguins.

D Mike Green logged a goal and an assist Saturday in the Red Wings' 6-3 win over the Penguins.