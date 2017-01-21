Detroit Red Wings - PlayerWatch

F Darren Helm gave Detroit a 2-1 lead with 6:22 remaining. Playing for the first time since Nov. 15 after missing 28 games with a shoulder injury, Helm took control of a loose puck in the slot and unleashed a hard wrist shot to the glove side.

C Frans Nielsen and Darren Helm scored for the Red Wings (20-20-6), who saw a three-game win streak come to an end. Nielsen opened the scoring with a power-play goal 9:08 into the game. Nielsen grabbed a bouncing puck from inside the left circle and placed a quick one-timer for his 10th goal of the year.