Detroit Red Wings - PlayerWatch

F Dylan Larkin was placed on injured reserve Monday after suffering an upper-body injury in Sunday's loss to the New York Rangers. He will miss the next two games leading up to this weekend's All-Star break.

F Drew Miller was assigned to Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Monday. Miller, 32, who has just five goals and six points in 34 games this season, was placed on waivers Sunday. He scored one goal in 28 games last season after appearing in all 82 games in each of the previous two campaigns.