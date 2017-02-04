D Danny DeKeyser scored his first goal in 21 games, since he scored the overtime winner at New York against the Islanders in a 4-3 win on Dec. 4.

C Frans Nielsen left Friday's game against the New York Islanders with what the team termed an upper-body injury. Nielsen, a former Islander, was in the penalty box serving a minor for goaltender interference when New York captain John Tavares scored on the power play at 17:11 of the second period. Nielsen was slow to leave the penalty box after the goal was scored and did not return to the Detroit bench for the start of the third period. Nielsen, who has 10 goals and 26 assists in 51 games during his first season with the Red Wings, was Detroit's lone representative in the NHL All-Star Game.