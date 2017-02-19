FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 19, 2017 / 11:17 PM / 6 months ago

Detroit Red Wings - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Petr Mrazek made a sliding pad save to foil RW Alex Ovechkin in the shootout and preserve Saturday's 3-2 victory over Washington. Mrazek, who made 34 saves, also stopped four of the five shots he faced in the shootout. "It's always special when a player like that goes against you in the last one and you make the save," Mrazek said.

LW Thomas Vanek scored in the shootout in Saturday's 3-2 victory over Washington. Vanek is 5 for 5 in shootout attempts this season and is the only NHL player this season to take at least five shots and still be 100 percent.

LW Henrik Zetterberg scored the shootout winner in Saturday's 3-2 victory over Washington. Detroit is 7-0 in shootouts this season. Zetterberg cut across the front of the net and slid a backhander through the pads of Washington G Braden Holtby. "It's always fun to get a chance in the shootout so it was nice to see it went in," Zetterberg said.

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

