Detroit Red Wings - PlayerWatch

G Jared Coreau was recalled by the Red Wings from the Grand Rapids Griffins of the AHL on Monday. Coreau, 25, has appeared in 13 games during his first NHL season, recording a 5-3-3 record, a 3.27 goals-against average, an .893 save percentage and a team-best two shutouts. The Perth, Ontario, native started both games for the Griffins over the weekend, posting a 1-1 record and a .913 save percentage.

LW Drew Miller was recalled by the Red Wings from the Grand Rapids Griffins of the AHL on Monday. Miller, 33, has five goals, one assist six points and 14 penalty minutes in 35 games with the Red Wings this season. He has two goals, one assist and eight shots on goal in seven games for Grand Rapids.