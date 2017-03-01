FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Detroit Red Wings - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
March 1, 2017 / 6:17 AM / 6 months ago

Detroit Red Wings - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Jared Coreau was recalled by the Red Wings from the Grand Rapids Griffins of the AHL on Monday. Coreau, 25, has appeared in 13 games during his first NHL season, recording a 5-3-3 record, a 3.27 goals-against average, an .893 save percentage and a team-best two shutouts. The Perth, Ontario, native started both games for the Griffins over the weekend, posting a 1-1 record and a .913 save percentage.

LW Drew Miller was recalled by the Red Wings from the Grand Rapids Griffins of the AHL on Monday. Miller, 33, has five goals, one assist six points and 14 penalty minutes in 35 games with the Red Wings this season. He has two goals, one assist and eight shots on goal in seven games for Grand Rapids.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.