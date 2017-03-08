FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Detroit Red Wings - PlayerWatch
March 9, 2017 / 4:18 AM / 5 months ago

Detroit Red Wings - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

D Ryan Sproul could be out for the rest of the season with an injury to the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. When the swelling subsides in 10-to-14 days, a determination will be made if surgery will be required. Sproul was injured in the second period Saturday in a loss to the Edmonton Oilers.

D Robbie Russo made his NHL debut Tuesday in Detroit's 3-2 loss in Toronto. Russo recorded a blocked shot and a hit in 15:44 of ice time.

C Gustav Nyquist scored twice in Tuesday's 3-2 loss in Toronto.

