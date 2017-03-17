FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 18, 2017 / 8:15 PM / 5 months ago

Detroit Red Wings - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Dylan Larkin scored on a first-period power play, with Coyotes defenseman Connor Murphy off for hooking. Andreas Athansiou took a wrist shot from the left circle that Mike Smith stopped, but Riley Sheahan swept the rebound to Larkin before Smith could freeze it and Larkin lifted a high shot over Smith for a 1-0 lead at 8:11.

C Gustav Nyquist scored the lone goal in the shootout and the Red Wings improved to 8-0 in shootouts.

F Henrik Zetterberg beat Mike Smith between the pads at 13:55 of the third period for his 324th career goal and a 4-3 lead, tying Norm Ullman for sixth place in Red Wings history. He has 16 points in his last 12 games. "It was not my hardest shot in my career but it found a way to go in," Zetterberg said.

D Mike Green gave the Red Wings a 3-2 lead at 3:52 of the third period when he split two defensemen and slipped a backhand past Mike Smith.

