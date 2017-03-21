Detroit Red Wings - PlayerWatch

RW Mitch Callahan was assigned to AHL Grand Rapids by the Red Wings on Monday.

G Petr Mrazek made 28 saves Monday in the Red Wings' 2-1 loss to the Sabres.

F Tomas Nosek was recalled from AHL Grand Rapids on an emergency basis for the second time in three days and he played in place of Darren Helm, who is day to day with a lower-body injury. Nosek logged a team-high six shots on goal in 10:05 of ice time Monday against Buffalo.

F Darren Helm, who is day-to-day with a lower-body injury, did not play Monday against Buffalo.