Detroit Red Wings - PlayerWatch

C Dylan Larkin accidentally swatted Nate Prosser's blue-line shot over Howard's shoulder and into the net on Sunday for Prosser's first goal in 107 games.

D Dan Renouf was called up under emergency conditions from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League after Sunday's 3-2 overtime victory over the Minnesota Wild. Renouf will be eligible to make his NHL debut on Monday should he draw into the lineup against the host Carolina Hurricanes. Detroit, which also faces the Hurricanes on Tuesday, is in the midst of playing three games in as many days. Renouf has collected three goals and 12 assists in 58 games this season with the Griffins. The 22-year-old leads the team with 59 penalty minutes and his plus-15 rating is seventh among AHL rookies entering play on Sunday.

Andreas Athanasiou scoring on a breakaway 1:52 into overtime to give the Wings a 3-2 win over the Wild on Sunday. "Every day is a fight for a job," Athanasiou said. "You come in every night and you've got to be ready to go. Someone wants to take your spot, so you have to do your best." On Athanasiou's winner, he took a stretch pass from Gustav Nyquist and deked Dubnyk before sliding the puck into the net. "I kind of just hopped on the ice there," he said. "I saw them load up for the shot and Howie made a nice, played it nicely and Gus made a great pass."

F Henrik Zetterberg is tied for sixth in NHL scoring since Jan. 24 with 31 points (seven goals, 24 assists). Zetterberg's next power-play goal will be the 100th of his NHL career.

F Frans Nielsen's first-period assist on Sunday was his 250th in the NHL.