Detroit Red Wings - PlayerWatch

C Luke Glendening went down in the first period Monday with the lower-body injury and did not return.

RW Anthony Mantha scored his 16th and 17th of the season on two breakaways after two costly Carolina turnovers Monday.

D Daniel Renouf made his NHL debut for the Red Wings on Monday at Carolina. He finished with an even rating in 13:35 of ice time.

C Gustav Nyquist logged two assists, including one on the overtime game-winner, as the Red Wings beat the Hurricanes 4-3 Monday.

C Andreas Athanasiou scored with 3:01 left in overtime, crashing into G Eddie Lack on the play as Detroit beat Carolina 4-3 Monday. Lack was injured on the game-winning goal by Athanasiou, his 18th of the season, as the center raced down the right wing on a partial breakaway before cutting in on the goal as he was checked from behind. Lack was attended to for more than 15 minutes while he was down on the ice as both teams and the crowd watched in silence. He was carried off the ice on a stretcher and taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

D Niklas Kronwall sat out Monday due to a leg injury.