Preview: Red Wings at Predators

The Detroit Red Wings attempt to extend their road point streak when they visit the Nashville Predators on Monday. Detroit has earned at least one point in each of its last nine games away from home, going 6-0-3 since suffering a 4-2 loss at Winnipeg on Nov. 4. The Red Wings continued their road success on Saturday, when defenseman Brendan Smith and Gustav Nyquist scored 38 seconds apart early in the third period to give the club a two-goal lead en route to a 4-3 triumph at Florida.

Nashville halted its five-game winless streak with a 3-2 home victory over Los Angeles on Saturday. Mike Fisher snapped a tie with 3:18 remaining in the third period and, after Jeff Carter forged another deadlock with 37 seconds left, scored his second goal of the night 10 seconds later for the win. The Predators hope to sweep the season series against their former Central Division rivals as they posted a 2-0 triumph in Detroit on Nov. 19.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN (Detroit), FSN Tennessee (Nashville)

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (18-13-9): After regaining the services of captain Henrik Zetterberg and Justin Abdelkader in Florida, Detroit hopes Jimmy Howard will be back in the lineup Monday. The goaltender has not played since Dec. 10 due to a sprained left MCL. Should Howard not be ready, Petr Mrazek would start against Nashville as Jonas Gustavsson skipped Sunday’s practice with a sore groin and will not play.

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (17-18-4): Captain Shea Weber has collected two goals and seven assists over his last eight games. Fellow defenseman Seth Jones notched two assists Saturday for his first career multi-point performance. Fisher became the first player to score two go-ahead goals in the final five minutes of regulation since Quebec’s Peter Stastny accomplished the feat in a 6-5 win over Buffalo on Feb. 21, 1988.

1. Howard experienced soreness in his knee during Sunday’s practice, making his return questionable.

2. Zetterberg did not practice Sunday due to a sore groin but expects to play in Nashville. The veteran scored a goal Saturday in his return from an 11-game layoff caused by a herniated disk in his back.

3. The Predators are the only team yet to allow a short-handed goal this season.

PREDICTION: Red Wings 3, Predators 1