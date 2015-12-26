Preview: Red Wings at Predators

The Detroit Red Wings have played 22 of their 34 games at home, so the time has come for the schedule-maker to start getting even as they begin a stretch when they’ll play nine of their next 10 contests on the road Saturday against the Nashville Predators. Detroit has won and lost the same amount of games both at Joe Louis Arena (11-7-4) and on the road (6-3-3), so it shouldn’t be fazed by the consistent change of scenery that will include contests from coast to coast.

”... I think we have lots of confidence that we can go on the road and win,‘’ Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill told reporters. “We’ve done it already this year. I think it comes down to playing good hockey. Obviously, there’s some buildings that are tough and we’re going to go into some tough buildings, but it still comes down to who executes at a higher level. ...” Detroit is 5-2-3 this month following a 4-3 loss to New Jersey on Monday that concluded a 1-2-1 homestand. The Christmas break may have come at a bad time for Nashville, as it interrupts a four-game homestand which began with two victories - including a 5-1 verdict over Montreal on Monday, but Colin Wilson is OK with it. “I think just at any time putting two wins together, I think it’ll make the break a little bit nicer,” the center told reporters. “Four days, I think everybody would be thinking about it after a loss. It felt good, and we’ll try to use that momentum after the break.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit Plus, FSN Tennessee (Nashville)

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (17-10-7): Dylan Larkin leads all NHL rookies with a team-high 13 goals and is an early Calder Trophy favorite, a distinction which can come with a target on your back from time to time. Larkin felt New Jersey’s physical wrath Monday, something Blashill said he’ll have to get used to as he plays on a line with captain Henrik Zetterberg and rugged wing Justin Abdelkader. ”I think that’ll be a continued challenge for him,‘’ Blashill told reporters. “He’s going to have to make sure he keeps his focus. I think we’re going to have to continue to do a good job of defending him.”

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (17-11-6): Nashville receives significant offensive production from its blue line as captain Shea Weber’s 10 goals are third in the NHL among defensemen and Roman Josi (nine) is tied for fourth. Weber, who has notched a league-leading 15 points in December, is second on the team with 25 while Josi is pacing all defensemen with five goals this month while boasting team bests of 17 assists and 26 points. James Neal has a team-high 13 goals and needs three for 200.

OVERTIME

1. Detroit plays three games away from home and hosts Pittsburgh on Jan. 31 before hitting the road for six more contests, including trips to New Jersey and California.

2. The Predators have the second-worst penalty-killing unit in the NHL at 76 percent, while the Red Wings were 2-for-5 on the power play against New Jersey.

3. Detroit defeated Nashville 5-4 on Dec. 5 on Gustav Nyquist’s overtime goal, overcoming Weber’s hat trick.

PREDICTION: Predators 3, Red Wings 2