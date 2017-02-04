The emergence of right wing Viktor Arvidsson and his contribution to Nashville's most productive unit are big reasons why the Predators are in playoff position as they try to snap a five-game losing streak against Detroit when they host the Red Wings on Saturday. Arvidsson, who scored eight goals in 62 career games entering this season, recorded his 13th in Thursday's 2-0 victory over Edmonton as his breakout season continues on a line with Filip Forsberg centered by Ryan Johansen.

"Ryan and Filip have played together before, so they have chemistry," Nashville coach Peter Laviolette told reporters Thursday after Arvidsson scored his third goal in the last six games and assisted on Johansen's score. "I think that Arvy evolving into the player that he is with his speed and tenacity ... it's added something to that line." An 8-2-1 stretch solidified the Predators' third-place standing in the Central Division -- three points ahead of St. Louis -- as they begin a five-game run which includes four contests against teams out of a postseason spot. Detroit, which lost its last five on the road (0-2-3), snapped a five-game losing streak (0-2-3) with a 5-4 victory over the New York Islanders on Friday that moved the Red Wings out of the Eastern Conference cellar. Detroit, though, is seven points out of a wild-card spot and in danger of missing the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time since 1990 with their 25-season streak the longest active run in the four major sports.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, FSN Tennessee (Nashville)

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (21-21-9): Perhaps Detroit's luck is changing as defenseman Danny DeKeyser's shot caromed of New York defensemen Nick Leddy and Thomas Hickey before going past goaltender Thomas Greiss with 27.9 seconds left. Rookie right wing Anthony Mantha recorded his sixth multi-point game of the season with a goal and assist Friday, moving into a tie for the team lead in goals (12) with Thomas Vanek, Dylan Larkin and Tomas Tatar. Frans Nielsen (10 goals) left Friday's game with an upper-body injury and coach Jeff Blashill said he would have an update on the veteran center's condition Saturday.

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (25-18-8): Johansen leads the club in assists (29) and points (38) while Forsberg's 18 goals and 33 points each rank second with Arvidsson next on the point list at 32. James Neal boasts a team-high 17 goals but is pointless in his last three games after recording three goals and an assist in the previous four contests. Pekka Rinne (20-13-6, 2.34 goals-against average, .922 save percentage) is coming off his second shutout of the season and 42nd of his career.

OVERTIME

1. Detroit waived D Alexey Marchenko on Friday to make room for D Brendan Smith, who is expected to return Saturday after missing 13 games with a knee injury.

2. Nashville D Roman Josi (concussion) missed his ninth straight game Thursday, but is skating in practice.

3. Detroit prevailed 5-3 on Oct. 21 in the first of two meetings in 2016-17 as part of a season-high six-game winning streak but is 15-19-9 since that run.

PREDICTION: Predators 3, Red Wings 2