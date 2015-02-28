Red Wings 4, Predators 3: Alexei Marchenko scored his first career NHL goal and Tomas Tatar also tallied in the third period to lift visiting Detroit over Nashville.

Drew Miller had a goal and an assist and defenseman Brendan Smith also scored for the Red Wings, who finished their six-game Western Conference road trip with a 4-1-1 record. Jonas Gustavsson made 37 saves for his second victory in three appearances since returning from a shoulder injury.

Matt Cullen had a goal and an assist while captain Shea Weber and Mike Fisher also scored for the Predators, who lost consecutive games in regulation for the first time this season. Pekka Rinne stopped 21 shots in defeat.

Marchenko fired a shot past Rinne’s facemask 3:56 into the third, tying the game at 3-3. Tatar’s centering pass on a power play deflected in off Predators defenseman Roman Josi at 9:06 to put Detroit in front and Gustavsson held the lead with 15 stops in the final 20 minutes.

Smith opened the scoring 7:22 into the contest and Miller doubled the advantage 2:03 into the second period. Cullen responded for Nashville 30 seconds later and Fisher tied the game at 6:02, 10 minutes before Weber’s one-timer on a power play gave the Predators their only lead of the contest.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Nashville fell to 26-5-1 at home, while Detroit improved to 16-3-3 against Western Conference opponents. … Predators D Ryan Ellis was scratched after returning from a lower-body injury Thursday. … Detroit captain Henrik Zetterberg missed his fourth consecutive game due to an upper-body injury.