Red Wings 4, Predators 3: Alexey Marchenko scored his first NHL goal and Tomas Tatar snapped a tie later in the third period to lift visiting Detroit over Nashville.

Drew Miller recorded a goal and an assist while defenseman Brendan Smith also scored for the Red Wings, who finished their six-game Western Conference road trip with a 4-1-1 record. Blue-liner Niklas Kronwall notched a pair of assists and Jonas Gustavsson made 37 saves for his second victory in three appearances since returning from a shoulder injury.

Matt Cullen scored a goal and set up another while captain Shea Weber and Mike Fisher also tallied for the Predators, who have lost consecutive games in regulation for the first time this season. Defenseman Roman Josi recorded two assists and Pekka Rinne stopped 21 shots in defeat.

Marchenko fired a shot past Rinne’s mask 3:56 into the third, tying the game at 3-3. Tatar’s centering pass during a power play deflected in off Josi 5:10 later to put Detroit in front and Gustavsson slammed the door turning aside 15 shots in the final 20 minutes.

Smith opened the scoring 7:22 into the contest and Miller doubled the advantage 2:03 into the second period. Cullen responded 30 seconds later and Fisher tied the game at 6:02 - just 10 minutes before Weber’s one-timer while on the man advantage gave the Predators their only lead of the contest.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Nashville fell to 26-5-1 at home, while Detroit improved to 16-3-3 against opponents from the West. ... Predators D Ryan Ellis was scratched after returning from a lower-body injury Thursday. … Detroit captain Henrik Zetterberg missed his fourth consecutive game due to an upper-body injury.