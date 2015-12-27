Red Wings pull out victory over Predators

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Detroit Red Wings defenseman Brendan Smith says scoring in the NHL is tough. With just 11 goals in 221 career games prior to Saturday night, he has a first-hand feel for the difficulty of lighting the lamp.

But Smith sure seems to have a scorer’s touch when playing in Bridgestone Arena, displaying it for the second straight season in Detroit’s 3-2 verdict over the Nashville Predators.

The 26-year-old Smith opened scoring with a one-timer at 5:34 of the first period, then fired the shot that fourth-line center Luke Glendening tipped past goalie Pekka Rinne at 6:45 of the third period to snap a 2-2 draw.

In the Red Wings’ 4-3 decision over Nashville last Feb. 28, Smith also tallied the game’s first goal.

“Knowing that I‘m going to be in the lineup helps,” said Smith, who has points in three of his last four games. “I don’t want to say anything to jinx it -- kind of a knock-on-wood thing -- but (pucks) are going in right now.”

Smith’s goal was only his second of the season, highlighting a night that saw role players carry the offense for Detroit (18-10-7) as it tied slumping Montreal for first place in the Atlantic Division. The Red Wings’ other goal was scored by center Riley Sheahan, his fifth, on a power play at 2:55 of the second period.

Coach Jeff Blashill said Smith’s standard of play has picked up lately.

“He’s physical, he’s smart defensively and he’s been doing a good job of moving the puck,” Blashill said of Smith.

Detroit never trailed in this one as it swept the season series from the Predators for the second straight season, although it had to withstand a furious attack over the last 90 seconds after Rinne departed for a sixth attacker.

After using its timeout with 1:09 remaining, Nashville kept the puck in the Red Wings’ zone for the game’s remainder, pushing four shots on goalie Petr Mrazek. But Mrazek stopped them all, including a tricky tip try from center Paul Gaustad in the last 25 seconds, and Detroit registered five of its 20 blocks.

Mrazek made note of center Pavel Datsyuk going to his knees to snuff one of defenseman Shea Weber’s blue line blasts.

“You’ve got to be willing to block shots against Nashville,” Smith said. “Weber shoots it as hard as anyone in the league. When you see your best player going down to block (Weber), that’s the kind of effort everyone has to give.”

Mrazek (11-6-3) finished with 24 saves, with left winger Filip Forsberg the only Predator who could crack the code. Forsberg’s wrister at 6:19 of the first period finished a 3-on-2 rush and tied the game at 1.

Forsberg notched his second equalizer of the night at 17:11 of the second as he deflected a wrister from right winger Craig Smith by a screened Mrazek. It was Forsberg’s second two-goal game of the month and his ninth marker of the year.

Nashville (17-12-6) outshot the Red Wings 26-23, but couldn’t consistently press its attack until the game’s last 10 minutes as it had trouble putting together passing sequences and converting.

“Tonight was more of an even game until we turned it on in the third period,” Predators coach Peter Laviolette said. “We just came out on the wrong end of the third period.”

Rinne (14-10-6) collected 20 saves, although Laviolette said the Predators could have offered more support on Detroit’s goals.

“A tip, a rebound and a screen,” he said of the Red Wings’ tallies. “We’ve got to do a better job of allowing him to see the puck or not have to fight through a tip or a second opportunity. I still think we can get better in those areas.”

With bags being packed around him afterwards as the team prepared to fly to Minnesota for a Monday night game, Blashill addressed the start of a stretch which will see Detroit play nine of 10 on the road.

“I liked our game; it ebbed and flowed a little bit,” he said. “We talked this morning about supporting each other and I thought we did a pretty good job of that.”

NOTES: Detroit C Dylan Larkin (upper-body injury) missed his first game of the season. Larkin leads the team in goals (13) and is second in points (24). ... Nashville C Mike Fisher (lower-body injury) remains on IR, but did participate in morning skate. ... The Red Wings scratched D Jonathan Ericsson. ... The Predators scratched LW Austin Watson, as well as Ds Anthony Bitetto and Petter Granberg.